Letter from alleged 9/11 mastermind to ‘head of the snake’ hits U.S. backing for Israel

February 10, 2017

In a letter to former President Barack Obama, Khalid Shaikh Mohammad said the United States “reaped what it sowed” on 9/11 due to its attacks on Muslim countries and its unwavering support for Israel.

A judge ruled the letter, written in 2015, could be sent to the White House before Obama left office, but it was withheld from the public until after President Donald Trump assumed power.

This week the Miami Herald obtained and published the contents of the 18-page letter, titled “Letter from the captive mujahid Khalid Shaikh Mohammad to the head of the snake, Barack Obama, the President of the United States of America, the country of oppression and tyranny.”

One of the alleged 9/11 mastermind’s main grievances is the U.S. government’s support for Israel.

“In the political arena, you blocked resolutions in the United Nations Security Council more than 45 times to protect repeated Israeli crimes,” he wrote, citing the U.S.’s support for Israel’s invasions of Lebanon throughout the years, ultimately arguing that jihadists fight for all oppressed Muslims.

“While your children may play safely in the White House backyard, the entire world is watching your weapons kill Palestinian children at play on the Gaza beach during Holy Month of Ramadan or studying in their classrooms,” Mohammad wrote. “Why can’t you or any American president before you say that the Palestinians have a right to defend themselves against Israeli crimes? The answer is very clear but you can’t say it because your lords will be very angry.”

Mohammad also calls out Obama for not following through on his pledge to close the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, where the terrorist has been imprisoned for several years.

Discussing Iraq in the 1990s, Mohammad references “when Anglo-Saxon crusaders imposed sanctions against the Iraqi people in a manner of collective punishment that resulted in the death of half a million civilians.”

Mohammad also cites American officials’ ties to Syrian President Bashar Assad before they decided to oust him. He also points out that before invading Iraq, the U.S. “supported Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War, even when he was using poison mustard gas against the Kurds…”

“You can keep your military bases in Japan, Germany, Italy, and elsewhere,” he writes, “but Muslim land will never accept infidels army bases in their land.”

In the letter, Mohammad frequently weaves in religious sentiments as justification for further attacks on Western targets.

“If your government and public won’t tolerate 9/11, then how can you ask Muslims to tolerate your 60 years of crimes in Palestine, Lebanon, the Arabian Peninsula and the whole Muslim World?”

