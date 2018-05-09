Latest Soros cash infusion to leftist district attorney candidates: $1.5 million in San Diego

by WorldTribune Staff, May 9, 2018

Liberal billionaire George Soros, who has poured millions into a bid to reform the U.S. criminal justice system, has pumped $1.5 million into the San Diego DA race to support leftist candidate Genevieve Jones-Wright.

Soros funneled the funds to the California Justice & Public Safety PAC on May 3. Jones-Wright, the Democratic candidate, is San Diego County’s deputy public defender.

Jason Roe, campaign strategist for incumbent San Diego DA Summer Stephan, told the Washington Free Beacon that Jones-Wright “has fully embraced his [Soros’s] positions on decriminalizing sex crimes, closing jails and prisons, and eliminating bail” and added that that she is “committed to not enforcing what she calls ‘quality of life crimes’ like breaking and entering and other things that are not necessarily violent crimes.”

Campaign finance records show the California Justice & Public Safety PAC spent $194,884 on television ads, $107,575.60 on campaign literature and mailings, and $100,000 on digital advertising in recent days.

Stephan has launched the ThreatToSanDiego website to highlight Soros’s involvement in the race. The site states that “anti-law enforcement $$$ is coming into San Diego.”

The Free Beacon noted that “Soros operates similarly in every city: His PAC treasurer will establish a committee as an avenue for him to pour his money to back his preferred candidate. Once the money is parked in the PAC, independent expenditures are made in support of his candidate and against their opponent. Soros then refunds himself any excess money at the conclusion of the race and the PAC is dissolved.”

Jones-Wright told the Free Beacon she was “thrilled” to have the support of “one of the most generous and progressive donors in the country.”

“People talk a lot about the need to close the gap between the rich and the poor, but George Soros puts his money where his values are,” Jones-Wright said, who added the money will help even things in a race she claims has been been “rigged.”

“It brings a megaphone to the message of true justice and allow communities that have been marginalized by the status quo to have a shot at representation,” she continued. “Criminal justice reform is getting the attention it deserves as a life and death issue for communities.”

