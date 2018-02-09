Kurdish fighters capture last two British ISIS ‘Beatles’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2018

The last two members of a group of British jihadists who carried out torture and executions for Islamic State (ISIS) have been captured by Kurdish fighters in Syria, a report said.

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, part of a group of four ISIS jihadists known as the “Beatles” because of their British accents, were detained in mid-January by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), American officials told The New York Times on Feb. 8.

The U.S. State Department said that Kotey “likely engaged in the group’s executions and exceptionally cruel torture methods, including electronic shock and waterboarding. Kotey has also acted as an ISIS recruiter and is responsible for recruiting several UK nationals to join the terrorist organization.”

Elsheikh traveled to Syria in 2012 and joined Al-Qaida before aligning himself with ISIS. “Elsheikh was said to have earned a reputation for waterboarding, mock executions and crucifixions while serving as an ISIS jailer,” the State Department said.

Kotey, 34, and Elsheikh, 29, were the last two members of the group to remain at large.

Mohammed Emwazi, infamously known as “Jihadi John”, was the group’s leader. Emwazi was killed in an airstrike in 2015 in Syria. “Jihadi John” was seen in ISIS videos which showed the beheadings of journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, British aid workers David Haines and Allan Henning, and Japanese hostage Kenji Goto.

A fourth member of the so-called “Beatles”, Aine Davis, is currently imprisoned in Turkey on terrorism charges.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share World Tribune!





Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments