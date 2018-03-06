Kim Jong-Un meets South Korean delegation, agrees to summit just South of DMZ

by WorldTribune Staff, March 6, 2018

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said he would give up the North’s nukes if the safety of his rule was guaranteed, according to a South Korean official who met with Kim in Pyongyang on March 6.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted: “Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!”

South Korean security adviser Chung Eui-Yong, who met with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang, also said Kim Jong-Un agreed to meet next month with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in a summit at Panmunjom, located just south of the DMZ.

If Kim Jong-Un does go through with the summit, it would mark the first time a North Korean leader has set foot in South Korea since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

“The North side clearly affirmed its commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and said it would have no reason to possess nuclear weapons should the safety of its regime be guaranteed and military threats against North Korea removed,” Chung said.

Chung said his priority in visiting Pyongyang on Moon’s behalf included persuading Kim Jong-Un to resume a dialogue with the United States, which the South Korean president earlier called a prerequisite to restarting international negotiations on ending the North’s nuclear weapons program.

According to a Yonhap report, Chung said that Kim Jong-Un agreed to put the denuclearization issue on the dialogue table with the U.S. without any conditions.

“Chairman Kim said the denuclearization issue may be discussed as an agenda for the North-U.S. dialogue. What we must especially pay attention to is the fact that (he) has clearly stated that the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was an instruction of his predecessor and that there has been no change to such an instruction.”

Kim Jong-Un assumed power after his father, Kim Jong-Il, died in late 2011.

Upon hearing the news of Kim’s willingness to talk, Trump tweeted “We will see what happens!”

