Kim Jong-Un flies into Singapore on Xi Jinping’s Boeing 747

by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2018

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un arrived in Singapore amid tight security at 2:36 p.m. on June 10 – on an Air China Boeing 747.

According to Flightradar24, an Air China plane arrived in Pyongyang at 6:20 a.m. on June 10 and departed for Beijing two hours later.

“But the Boeing 747-4J6 suddenly changed its flight designation – from CA122 to CA61 – to Singapore’s Changi Airport,” the Korea Times reported.

The Boeing 747-4J6 which carried Kim to Singapore, where he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on June 12, is used mainly as a private jet for China’s highest-ranking officials such as supreme leader Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, reports said.

“For safety reasons, it was expected that the young leader might take another aircraft possibly provided by China or Singapore,” the Korea Times said.

The selection of a jet from the fleet of well-regarded Singapore Air would have conveyed a more neutral posture for the international press corps recording the historic arrival of North Korea’s leader.

Kim, who executed his uncle who had groomed him for power and is generally assumed to have ordered the assassination of his elder half-brother Kim Jong-Nam, is known to enforce extreme security measure for his own safety and the preservation of his regime.

Two decoy aircrafts, including Kim’s version of the Soviet-era Ilyushin-62 dubbed Air Force Un, also flew from Pyongyang to Singapore, according to a report by the London Sun.

An Ilyushin transport plane carried Kim’s limousines.

