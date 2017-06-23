Johnny Depp applauded for suggesting ‘it’s time’ another actor ‘assassinated a president’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 23, 2017

Many observers believe Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp went off the deep end on June 22 when, to a round of applause, he quipped about the assassination of U.S. President Donald Trump.

While introducing a movie at “Cinemageddon,” a film stage at England’s famous Glastonbury Festival, Depp told the crowd “I think [Donald] Trump needs help. There are a lot of dark places he could go,” the Daily Telegraph reported.

Depp then added: “I’m not insinuating anything – by the way, this will be in the press and it will be horrible – but when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Depp continued: “I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while, and maybe it is time.”

It was unclear, though likely, Depp was referring to actor John Wilkes Booth’s 1865 assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

According to New Musical Express, Depp’s appearance at the Glastonbury Festival came under heavy criticism because of recent domestic violence allegations by his now ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp denies the accusations, but Glastonbury Festival organizer Emily Eavis told the Guardian she still took flak for booking him.

“If you start booking people on their ethical policy and morals, there’s a lot of people you wouldn’t book, to be honest. Part of our policy is that everyone has the freedom to book who is right for their area,” Eavis said.

No such concerns were raised over Depp’s comments last year that, “If Donald Trump is elected president of the United States of America, in a kind of historical way it’s exciting because we will see the actual last president of the United States.”

“It just wouldn’t work after that,” Depp said in a May 2016 red carpet appearance.

