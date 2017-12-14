Israeli military: Terror rocket fired at Israel hit Gaza school

by WorldTribune Staff, December 14, 2017

A rocket fired at Israel on Dec. 13 by terrorists in the Gaza Strip ended up hitting and damaging a school in Gaza, the Israeli military said.

The Iron Dome system intercepted two rockets launched from the Gaza Strip on Dec. 13, but one rocket hit the Ghazi al-Shawa public school in Beit Hanun and destroyed a classroom there, according to a post on the Arabic Facebook page of the Government Coordinator of Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

“The terrorists in Gaza now prove what we have repeatedly said – that they are destroying their children’s future with their own hands,” the post said.

Over a dozen rockets have been fired at Israeli territory over the past week.

“In response to the rocket fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel earlier today, the IAF targeted a Hamas military compound in the southern Gaza Strip,” read a statement released by the IDF Spokesperson Unit on Dec. 13.

Two rockets were intercepted over the city of Sderot and a third rocket landed in open territory in Eshkol Regional Council, causing no damage or injuries.

“I expect the prime minister, the defense minister and the chief of staff to strike at the terror organizations mercilessly,” Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi said. “We will not tolerate continued firing at Sderot.”

Jihadist groups in Gaza, including Hamas, have called for a new Palestinian uprising – or intifada – over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and Trump’s plan to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

