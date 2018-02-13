Israel warns Assad: Do not allow Iran to attack Israel from Syria

by WorldTribune Staff, February 13, 2018

Israel would not hesitate to act against the Bashar Assad regime should Assad allow Iran a military base from which to attack Israel from Syria, an Israeli security official said.

“Assad and Hizbullah are the same, and if there will be an attack against us, we will not be obligated to act only against the source of the attack,” National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Feb. 12. “We will reserve the right to choose the right front.”

Steinitz, a member of Israel’s security cabinet, warned in an Army Radio interview that Israel would act against Assad if Iran crosses the red lines that Israel has established.

The first red line would be allowing Iran to establish a “forward” military base for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Steinitz said.

The second red line would be Syria allowing Iran the means to upgrade Hizbullah’s missile capabilities.

“The Assad regime is the weak link in the Iranian-Shi’a axis, and I think Assad should think very well whether he wants to turn Syria into a forward base for Iran or allow precision missiles through Syria to Lebanon, because he himself, his regime, his government and his army can be hurt in that situation,” Steinitz said.

