Iran’s state TV photoshopped Charlize Theron, presenter of its politicized Oscar

by WorldTribune Staff, March 1, 2017

Enforcing its strict laws on female modesty, a state-run Iranian TV station crudely censored the Oscars broadcast by photoshopping conservative clothing onto Charlize Theron.

Theron was the presenter for Best Foreign Language film, which was won by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi for his film “Salesman”. Farhadi used the occasion to criticize the Trump administration’s temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries – including Iran.

The country’s state-run agency ILNA made an effort to try and conceal the bare skin exposed by Theron’s low-cut gown by using a crudely-drawn black overlay.

Each time the South African actress moved on stage her poorly-drawn garment stayed in place, sometimes covering part of her neck and face.

The digital censor was so bad that after a few camera cuts the broadcaster abandoned the black shirt and instead opted to blur the actress from the neck down.

Women in Iran can face up to 70 lashes for being seen in public wearing insufficiently modest clothing. They can also be sent to prison for two months.

Iranian-American engineer Anousheh Ansari, who accepted the award on Farhadi’s behalf, also had a part of her bare shoulders blurred by ILNA.

It is not uncommon for Iranian state television to censor women in this manner, analysts say.

Facebook group My Stealthy Freedom said: “Another typical example of the Islamic Republic’s fear of naked arms of Iranian women. It is shameful indeed, but that is how the Iranian media outlets based within the country have been covering such events for years.”

