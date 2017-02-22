Iran’s Khamenei calls for ‘incremental’ removal of ‘cancerous’ Israel

by WorldTribune Staff, February 22, 2017

In an address broadcast live on Iranian state television, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei referred to Israel as a “cancerous tumor” which should be removed “incrementally.”

Khamenei, who addressed the government-sanctioned Sixth International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada on Feb. 21, also called for the “complete liberation of Palestine.”

Representatives from 80 countries attended the event which advocates for the destruction of the Jewish state, according to the Mehr news agency.

Khamenei said efforts to destroy Israel must be “incremental.”

“This cancerous tumor, since its start, has grown incrementally and its treatment must be incremental, too.”

Khamenei praised violent attacks against Israelis, arguing that they have brought Israel’s enemies closer to their goal of destroying the Jewish state.

“Multiple intifadas and continuous resistance have succeeded in achieving very important incremental goals,” he said.

“It continues to advance towards its other objectives, ultimately the complete liberation of Palestine.”

