Iran fires missiles into Syria to answer ISIS attacks in Teheran

The missile attacks came a week after ISIS militants attacked the Iranian parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic.

Iran has fired missiles into eastern Syria targeting the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group which claimed the attack on the Iranian parliament and a shrine in Tehran.

The powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) military organization said in a statement on June 18 that it launched mid-range ground-to-ground missiles from western Iran into the Deir al-Zour region of eastern Syria, killing a “large number” of “terrorists.”

IRGC said the missiles targeted the “headquarters and gathering centers of Takfiri terrorists supporting and building car bombs.”

The IRGC statement added that “the spilling of any pure blood will not go unanswered.”

Iran, a predominantly Shi’ite country, often refers to Sunni Muslim radicals as Takfiris.

Iran has been a key backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the country’s civil war and the IRGC has played a crucial role on the ground.

