Intern who shouted obscenities at President in Capitol rotunda keeps her job

June 27, 2018

The Senate intern who shouted “f–k you” at President Donald Trump in the Capitol Rotunda last week is getting off with a one-week suspension, reports say.

The woman, 21-year-old Caitlin Marriott, is an intern for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

Hassan’s office confirmed to Fox News that it was her intern that shouted at the president on June 19, but did not name the intern.

“We are aware of the situation and have taken disciplinary action, including a one-week suspension and revoking her Congressional intern ID badge (thereby restricting her access to the Capitol), in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct. We also facilitated contact with Capitol Police,” Hassan spokesman Aaron Jacobs told Fox News.

The Washington Times reported: As Trump arrived at the office of House Speaker Paul Ryan for talks, Marriott yelled out “Mr. President, f–k you” across the Rotunda and then raced from where she had been, standing with a group of interns, forcing Capitol Police to put out a “be on the lookout alert” and having to find her to determine that she was no threat to the president.

Fox News reported that the intern has said the decision to heckle Trump was “impulsive.”

