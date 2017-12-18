In battle to acquire Panthers, Diddy vows to sign Colin Kapernick

by WorldTribune Staff, December 18, 2017

Hip-hop mogul Diddy has expressed his desire to purchase the Carolina Panthers after current owner Jerry Richardson said he would put the team up for sale at the end of this season.

Diddy said he would sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick and allow him to compete for the starting job with current QB Cam Newton.

“I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback,” Diddy said in a video. “It’s just competition, baby. It’s just competition.”

Newton was the NFL MVP for the 2015 season.

Kaepernick is credited with starting the “take a knee” movement during the national anthem before NFL games.

Meanwhile, two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry, who is from North Carolina and is a huge Panthers fan, said he wants in on the deal. While the Diddy-Curry team will certainly make headlines, observers say it is not clear if NFL owners would sign off on a current NBA player as part owner of a team.

Forbes values the Panthers at $2.3 billion. According to The New York Daily News, the Panthers are worth $120 million more than Diddy’s total net value. NFL teams also normally sell for more than their reported value.

Diddy is the founder of Bad Boy Records, the Sean John clothing line and vodka manufacturer Ciroc.

Richardson, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct and using racist language at work, wrote in an open letter: “I believe it is time to turn the franchise over to new ownership. Therefore, I will put the team up for sale at the conclusion of the NFL season.” The letter did not address the allegations.

The Panthers are 10-4 this season and in position to make the playoffs.

