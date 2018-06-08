Imran Awan warned associates in Virginia their relatives in Pakistan would be targeted

by WorldTribune Staff, June 8, 2018

One of the wives of former Democratic IT aide Imran Awan reported she was shot at soon after she told police Awan had kept her “like a slave,” a report said which again raised concerns about ties to powerful interests in Pakistan.

Awan, an IT aide to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and at least 44 other Democrat lawmakers, provided a group of Pakistan-born IT aides “unauthorized access” to House servers, investigators have said.

According to a Sept. 20, 2016 report by the House inspector general, members of Awan’s group were logging into servers of House members they didn’t work for, logging in using congress members’ personal usernames, uploading data off the House network, and behaving in ways that suggested “nefarious purposes” and that “steps are being taken to conceal their activity.”

According to police reports, gunmen shot into the family home in Pakistan of Sumaira Siddique, Awan’s wife, 15 days after she filed the complaint, The Daily Caller noted in a June 8 report.

The said the shooting was unsolved, though in a separate case, Imran’s stepmother, Samina Gilani, alleged in court papers filed in April 2017 that Imran said he would “do harm to me and my family members back in Pakistan and one of my cousins here in Baltimore.” He also “threatened that he has the power to kidnap my family members back in Pakistan.”

Awan, the indicted former IT aide to Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, “was married to two Virginia women simultaneously,” the Daily Caller report said.

Imran’s other wife, Hina Alvi – who Wasserman Schultz also employed and who sources familiar with the couple said was Imran’s first cousin – said in court documents filed in Pakistan in September 2017 that Imran threatened violence against her in order to control her, the Daily Caller report said. Alvi also said Imran committed fraud and polygamy.

The Daily Caller noted that gunmen allegedly shot at Sumaira Siddique in Pakistan in August 2016 – days after the House Inspector General informed the Committee on House Administration that Imran allegedly committed cybersecurity violations.

In a report filed with the local police, Siddique’s father, who owns the home, said he believed Siddique had been targeted.

The Daily Caller noted that Fairfax County, Virginia police responded to disputes between Imran and Siddique in October 2015, November 2015 and July 2016, police records show. In one case, the police report said Siddique had “cut[s] on [her] stomach and arm.”

She also told police that Imran treated “her bad,” kept her “like a slave,” and that she “wanted info on how to obtain a restraining order against him,” according to a July 18, 2016 report.

Siddique then went back to her father’s home in Pakistan where, two weeks after the “slave” police report, assailants shot bullets at the house, according to a Pakistani police report and a local newspaper article.

According to a report Pakistani newspaper the Daily Ausaf, “A week after a Pakistani American female lawyer’s home in Pakistan was attacked by unknown gunmen, the police has still not taken action. They managed to register the case with the police station Shahkot, after an intervention by the U.S. embassy but police have not taken any further action to find the perpetrators.”

