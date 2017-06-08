How Trump outsmarted Comey: Talk show host helps connects the dots

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2017

The “desperate denizens” of the Washington, D.C. swamp began “sweating bullets” after the firing of FBI Director James Comey and quickly began to “realize they are roadkill,” Salem Radio host Kevin Jackson said citing a toughly-worded post.

Comey “is a deep-water Swamp Denizen who has been highly paid to deliberately provide cover for high-level corruption by the Clintons and Obama,” Jackson posted on theblacksphere.net, adding the fired FBI chief “has been central to trying to destroy the Trump campaign and then the Trump administration from the start. He is as dirty as they come in D.C.”

The president “had to move hard, fast, and at exactly the right time to cut the head off the snake without getting bitten by the snake or being finished by the other swamp denizens,” according to the post.

Comey “had no inkling he was being cut, and that all his files, computers, and everything in his office were seized by his boss” Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Justice Department.

“This was not a violation of protocol, it was tactical. … Trump compartmentalized the strike and did not inform any of his White House ‘staff’ to prevent leaks.”

Trump “emasculated Comey and the swamp denizens by letting them know in a tweet that the Attorney General got information (surveillance ‘tapes’ from the seizure of Comey’s office) to let Comey and his handlers know that Trump’s DOJ has the goods on them. This was a brilliant, strategic, and totally imperative move at exactly the right time against horrible, evil and corrupt powers infesting our government.”

The “DOJ Hillary/Obama operatives and Comey” started “the direct attack” on Trump as soon as he took office, Jackson’s post said. “This is before Sessions has been appointed to the Department of Justice and the DOJ is still controlled by Obama operatives.”

“DOJ Obama appointee Sally Yates approaches the White House with news that General Flynn had been in contact with Russia and alleges that he might be compromised. She reveals that there is an FBI ‘investigation’ into the Russia ties (which they are constantly leaking to the media themselves). The White House Counsel (who Yates talks to, not Trump) asks for some more information.

“The day before the promised additional information is to be provided by Yates to the White House, Comey sets up a dinner with Trump. If he can get Trump to ask about Flynn or try to intervene regarding Flynn or Russia then Trump can be charged with ‘interfering with an FBI investigation.’ My opinion is that Comey surveilled and ‘taped’ this meeting in his attempt to set up Trump.”

The move “protects Comey and DOJ Democrat holdovers from being terminated by the new administration because they are involved in an ‘ongoing investigation’ that they control the timetable on (albeit one with absolutely no evidence).”

If Trump had fired Comey at that time, the president’s foes can then contend he was “interfering with the investigation” which is itself a federal crime that the FBI could then “investigate.”

“Alternatively, if they can get Trump to question Comey about Flynn or try to get him to back off of Flynn or the ‘Russia’ investigation, then they again have him ‘interfering,’ ”.

“Comey tells Trump that Trump is not under investigation regarding Russia, but that others involved with the campaign are being investigated. Regardless, Trump does not take the bait and attempt to intervene about Flynn or the Russia scam. Later, Flynn is cut loose because he is being used by Comey and the Obama-holdover Justice to try to damage Trump. He did nothing wrong, but if he stayed the charge of ‘interfering with an investigation’ might seem to have teeth.”





Comey verbally tells Trump on two more occasions that he is not being investigated, “but refuses to state this fact publicly or when testifying in Congress,” Jackson wrote.

Both Yates and intelligence officials from the Obama administration testified before Congress “that there has been no actual evidence of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. More importantly, Comey, while refusing to say that Trump is not under investigation, testifies that he has informed the Senate Intelligence Committee heads who exactly is under investigation regarding Russia.”

“Trump tells almost no one at the White House that he is moving against Comey (so no leaks… no listening in on his conversations). Trump somehow contacts Sen. Grassley (the Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee) and confirms that Comey told the Senator that Trump was not under investigation personally.

“Next, Trump gets both the Attorney General and the new Deputy Attorney General to legitimately review Comey’s unprofessional actions at the FBI and to recommend in writing that Trump terminate Comey.”

While Comey was in California, “3,000 miles away and 7 hours from his office, Trump prepares a letter firing him (with Sessions and the Deputy AG recommendations attached),” Jackson wrote. “In the letter Trump states that he had been told 3 times by Comey that he (Trump) was not under investigation. The letter is hand-delivered to the FBI headquarters by DOJ officials to lock down and seize everything in Comey’s office, including all surveillance files (‘tapes’) of Trump and others.”

All of Comey’s files, documents, computers, and “tapes” are “taken to Sessions at DOJ,” Jackson wrote. “They are not taken to the White House or Trump, but to Sessions, who has every right to have them. Sessions can tell Trump that Comey had surveillance tapes of Trump that contradict what Comey has been telling Trump, and perhaps tapes of conversations with other swamp ‘conspirators.’ But Trump does not have them personally or at the White House.”

Because of his “brilliant timing” on this, Trump has Comey’s files, documents, and information “safely with Sessions at DOJ,” the post noted, adding that Trump then sent out a “crazy” tweet that says: “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.”

“Notice that Trump did not say he taped anyone, or that he has any tapes at the White House. It seem apparent that Trump is telling Comey that the DOJ (who has every legal right to possess it) has the surveillance information and files from Comey’s office, the ‘tapes’ obtained and kept by Comey. Comey and all the Swamp Creatures understand the clear message… their plan has failed and Trump’s DOJ is now holding all the cards.”

Editor’s note: Kevin Jackson is a talk radio host on Salem Communications out of Tampa, Florida, and a frequent guest on other national talk radio programs. He is the author of Amazon bestsellers, The BIG Black Lie, Sexy Brilliance and Other Political Lies, and his latest book, Race Pimping: The Multi-Trillion Dollar Business of Liberalism. Jackson is also a regular Fox News political commentator.

