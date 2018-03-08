Hizbullah reportedly bracing for Israeli strikes in Southern Lebanon

by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2018

Hizbullah has declared a state of emergency, fearing an attack by Israel on its forces in Southern Lebanon is imminent, a report said.

The alert was first issued on March 6 as Iran-backed Hizbullah believed Israel was conducting “secret maneuvers” in anticipation of an attack, sources told London-based Arabic-language newspaper A-Rai al-Yum.

“High alert was declared in light of information received that the Israeli army is conducting secret military maneuvers jointly with the United States, which are currently taking place in the country and in the Mediterranean,” said journalist Kamal Halaf, who is close with Hizbullah.

Halaf added that U.S. military leaders gave the Israel Defense Forces a green light to attack Hizbullah in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, a former Syrian general told the Maariv publication that Iran is building and testing short- to medium-range missiles armed with chemical warheads in Syria and that Hizbullah is in possession of chemical weapons.

Zuhair al-Saqit, who heads the Center for the Detection and Monitoring of the Use of Chemical Weapons in Belgium, said the Assad regime transferred the chemical weapons to Hizbullah in order to hide their existence from international monitors.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share World Tribune!





Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments