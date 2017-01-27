Hillary said planning TV talk show as springboard to 2020 run

by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2017

Hillary Clinton is laying the groundwork for a 2020 presidential campaign, seeking to stay relevant by possibly hosting her own TV talk show, sources say.

“She thinks being the host of a popular TV show would energize the Democratic Party base and her tens of millions of fans,” a source said, according to author Ed Klein.

“It’s a way to make a comeback and position herself for another run at the White House starting in a year or so.”

Clinton “knows Obama is going to be out there fighting too. But frankly, she doesn’t think he’s a great leader or a great fighter, which leaves an opening for her to be the acknowledged leader-in-exile of her party,” the source told Klein.

According to Klein, Clinton recently told a group of friends gathered at her Washington, D.C. home: “I’ll be back.”

Clinton would be 73-years-old if she were to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

If she were to get a TV gig, Clinton would be America’s second-oldest female news or talk show host, after only Joy Behar (74) of “The View.”

A third presidential run for Clinton would also preclude the rumored idea of her running for mayor of New York City.

Klein’s source said Clinton has “been talking very seriously” about a star turn on television.

“As a TV host, she’d discuss the issues of the day from a progressive point of view, have top guests, interview world leaders and progressive thinkers. She’s convinced she’d get fabulous ratings in a political climate where there’s so much anger in Democratic circles over Donald Trump’s election,” the source said.

