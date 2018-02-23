Hamas teams with Iran and Hizbullah, hits Israeli forces with sophisticated IED

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Geostrategy-Direct

In an attack that closely resembled the tactics used by Iran-backed Hizbullah, Hamas on Feb. 17 remote detonated two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) which injured four Israeli soldiers.

The sophisticated attack targeted soldiers from Israel’s Golani Brigade as they were attempting to remove a flag that was affixed to the border fence. The soldiers were wounded by the blast, including one with serious injuries to his hand, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The IDF initially believed the bomb was hidden inside the flagpole which was put in place during the weekly anti-Israel protest. The IDF later said, considering the size of the explosion, that another bomb was buried in the ground and was remote detonated at the same time as the bomb hidden in the flagpole.

Last month, Palestinian journalist Abu Khaled Toameh reported that Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces had seized and dismantled 12 IED’s north of Tulkarem in Samaria and arrested seven men who were suspected of having ties with Hamas.

In late 2017, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Brigade commander Qassem Soleimani met with Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri. After the meeting, Soleimani said “Iran’s support to the resistance is the main priority now.”

Al-Arouri is currently residing in Hizbullah’s stronghold Dahiyah in Beirut.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said Hamas is looking to establish a missile base on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights and has already created a “terror infrastructure” in south Lebanon.

