Hamas official hails robust ties with Turkey, Iran

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2017

The Hamas terrorist organization is strengthening its ties with Turkey and Iran, a senior Hamas official said.

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official in Gaza, confirmed in a Nov. 11 interview with Turkish media that improved relations with the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were based on the support of the Turkish leadership for Palestinian rights.

With Iran, he said, the relationship was strengthened by Iran’s support for the “Palestinian struggle.”

Last month, a senior Hamas delegation headed by deputy Hamas leader Salah Al-Aruri visited Teheran.

Abu Zuhri rejected Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s demand to implement the principle of one governmental authority and one weapon, saying that the weapons of the “resistance organizations” are sacred and that a national consensus exists in this matter. He noted that the Palestinians will continue to carry the weapons until the “occupation” leaves Palestinian land.

A similar position was expressed by Ahmad Bahar, deputy speaker of the Palestinian parliament and a senior Hamas member, who said in a Nov. 10 sermon that the weapons of the resistance organizations are the legitimate weapon for the forcible return of Palestinian rights and for the release of “occupied land.”

