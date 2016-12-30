Greatest Hits, No. 9: NYPD chief, a ‘father with daughters’, could not abide ‘level of evil’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2016

A high-ranking New York Police Department (NYPD) official was disgusted by the “level of evil” uncovered in the Anthony Weiner investigation that led the Federal Bureau of Investigation to re-open its probe into Hillary Clinton’s emails, the founder of the Blackwater security firm said.

And the NYPD has all the evidence it needs to pursue the case should the FBI drop it under pressure from the Justice Department, Erik Prince said in an interview with Breitbart News.

The interview took place days before FBI Director James Comey announced Sunday that for the second time this year, the agency was closing its investigation of Hillary Clinton. Comey’s bombshell flip flops on the Clinton investigation on Friday Oct. 28 and today, have riveted national and worldwide attention on the most divisive U.S. presidential election in history.

[Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump denounced the news Sunday: “‘You can’t review 650,000 new emails in eight days! You can’t do it, folks!”]

“So NYPD first gets that (Weiner’s) computer. They see how disgusting it is. They keep a copy of everything, and they pass a copy on to the FBI, which finally pushes the FBI off their chairs, making Comey reopen that investigation, which was indicated in the letter last week. The point being, NYPD has all the information, and they will pursue justice within their rights if the FBI doesn’t,” Prince said.

“There is all kinds of criminal culpability through all the emails they’ve seen of that 650,000, including money laundering, underage sex, pay-for-play, and, of course, plenty of proof of inappropriate handling, sending/receiving of classified information, up to SAP level Special Access Programs,” he said.

“So the plot thickens. NYPD was pushing because, as an article quoted one of the chiefs – that’s the level just below commissioner – he said as a parent, as a father with daughters, he could not let that level of evil continue,” Prince said.

Prince, citing a source within the police department, also cited evidence that linked Hillary Clinton to reports of underage sex actions by her husband.

“Because of Weinergate and the sexting scandal, the NYPD started investigating it. Through a subpoena, through a warrant, they searched his laptop, and sure enough, found those 650,000 emails. They found way more stuff than just more information pertaining to the inappropriate sexting the guy was doing,” Prince claimed.

“They found State Department emails. They found a lot of other really damning criminal information, including money laundering, including the fact that Hillary went to this sex island with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Bill Clinton went there more than 20 times. Hillary Clinton went there at least six times.”

