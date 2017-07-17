Former Haitian official, set to testify Tuesday against Clinton Foundation, found dead in Miami hotel

by WorldTribune Staff, July 17, 2017

A former Haitian government official who was expected to testify this week against alleged Clinton Foundation corruption died in Miami.

Klaus Eberwein died from a gunshot wound to the head and was discovered in his Quality Inn hotel room. The Miami-Dade medical examiner is ruling it a suicide, the Miami Herald reported.

According to the Haiti Libre newspaper, Eberwein was said to be in “good spirits,” with plans for the future. His close friends and business partners expressed shocked at the idea he may have committed suicide.

“It’s really shocking,” said friend Gilbert Bailly. “We grew up together; he was like family.”

Eberwein, 50, reportedly had told acquaintances he feared for his life for his criticism of the Clinton Foundation, WorldNetDaily reported on July 15.

Eberwein, who had served as director general of the Haitian government’s economic development agency, was due to appear before the Haitian Senate Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on July 18, where he was widely expected to testify that the Clinton Foundation misappropriated Haiti earthquake donations from international donors.

According to Eberwein, a mere 0.6 percent of donations from international donors to the Clinton Foundation with the express purpose of directly assisting Haitians actually ended up in the hands of Haitian organizations. A further 9.6 percent ended up with the Haitian government. The remaining 89.8 percent – or $5.4 billion – was funneled to non-Haitian organizations.

“The Clinton Foundation, they are criminals, they are thieves, they are liars, they are a disgrace,” Eberwein said at a protest outside the Clinton Foundation headquarters in Manhattan last year.

Eberwin joins a list of several people connected to the Clintons and the Democratic National Committee who have died since the summer of 2016.

On July 3, 2016, Shawn Lucas was depicted in a viral video serving the DNC with a lawsuit on behalf of Bernie Sanders supporters. Lucas was found dead that week.

Lucas’s cause of death was described by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner of Washington D.C. as “combined adverse effects of fentanyl, cyclobenzaprine, and mitragynine,” with the manner of death listed as “accident,” Gateway Pundit reported.

On July 10, 2016, 27-year-old DNC staffer Seth Rich was murdered in Washington, D.C. The killer or killers appeared to have taken nothing from their victim, leaving behind his wallet, watch and phone.

On June 22, 2016, former UN official John Ashe died after “accidentally” crushing his own throat while exercising. He was scheduled to testify in court with his Chinese businessman co-defendant Ng Lap Seng, from whom he reportedly received over $1 billion in donations during his term as president of the U.N. General Assembly, ZeroHedge reported. Ng was identified in a 1998 Senate report as the source of hundreds of thousands of dollars illegally funneled through an Arkansas restaurant owner, Charlie Trie, to the Democratic National Committee, according to a NY Post report.

More recently, on May 14, a longtime Republican researcher, who sought to obtain Hillary Clinton’s 30,000 deleted emails and was a key source in the “Troopergate” scandal that nearly derailed Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign

