‘Enough is enough’: Trump responds to London Bridge terror attack with a call for action

by WorldTribune Staff, June 4, 2017

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the nation’s counterterrorism strategy will be reviewed and U.S. President Donald Trump said it’s time to ditch political correctness “and get down to the business of security” after the London Bridge terror attack.

May said it is time to say “enough is enough” when it comes to fighting terrorism after seven people were killed and dozens injured in the June 3 attack.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are,” May said.

British police said 12 people were arrested in Barking, east London, in connection with the attack, adding that searches in the area were continuing.

Related: Vehicular terrorism: Ramming attack in London marks new, go-to method of choice, March 29, 2017

Trump tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse.”

Trump said in another tweet: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

That tweet prompted the following response from CNN host Reza Aslan: “This piece of s–t is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind.”

Aslan hosts a show called “Believer with Reza Aslan” on the network in which he supposedly “immerses himself in the world’s most fascinating faith-based groups to experience life as a true believer,” according to the show’s website.

Letters to the Editor __ Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments