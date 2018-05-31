Drudge hits Ambien-makers’ mockery of Roseanne: They ‘drug a generation’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 31, 2018

The founder of the Drudge Report, in a rare editorial comment, called out the makers of Ambien for mocking Roseanne Barr’s suggestion that the tweet which resulted in her show’s cancellation was induced by the insomnia sedative.

Matt Drudge slammed drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis on May 30, saying “The drug company mocking Roseanne for her mental illness while they drug a generation is a new low!”

“Roseanne” was canceled after Barr in a tweet described Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett as “the product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.”

“Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me,” Barr said in a now-deleted tweet. “It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty.”

Sanofi-Aventis responded to Barr by tweeting: “People of all races, religions, and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

Drudge’s tweet at the drugmaker’s Twitter handle, @SanofiUS, included sources detailing the drug’s scary side effects, which include “rapid heartbeat, vomiting, diarrhea, impaired vision, slow breathing, memory loss, disorientation, depression, suicidal thoughts, anxiety, insomnia, nightmares, confusion, dizziness, aggression, addiction and withdrawal, which can be life-threatening.”

Drudge also linked to Ambien’s rating on Ask a Patient, an online database that ranks prescription drugs and their side effects.

“Never should have started when dr prescribed this. I am presently weaning off. Good riddance to this drug. Nothing positive to gain taking it,” one comment reads.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been taking for 12 years and think I’m addicted. I’m working to get off the medication completely,” says another.

Drudge also linked to an article featured on Ranker.com which lists 12 “horrifying acts of violence” perpetrated by those who were allegedly on the drug.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments