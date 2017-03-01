Democrat implosion? Tweets mock response to Trump’s speech

by WorldTribune Staff, March 1, 2017

The twitterverse lit up with mockery of the man chosen to give the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s speech before Congress on Feb. 28.

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivered the response from a coffeehouse with what several Twitter users noted was a seemingly “frozen” group of people around him.

“I think Beshear is talking in front of a green screen because those people are not moving,” one Twitter user noted.

“WTF am I watching?” one poster asked.

Another tweeted: “Really Democrats?? Really? *facepalm*#demresponse”

Others noted that there were “Not a lot of people of color sitting behind Steve Beshear”

Some compared the response to an infomercial:

“Hi I’m Steve Beshear, and Id like to tell you about the benefits of a reverse mortgage #demresponse”

Even liberal pundits like MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow described the response as “stunty and small.”

Beshear served two terms as Kentucky governor and one as lieutenant governor, in addition to four years as the state’s attorney general and six in its legislature — all as a Democrat.

Colin Reed, the executive director of the GOP-affiliated America Rising PAC, also ridiculed the Democrat’s response.

“The Democratic bench is so depleted they’ve turned to a 72-year-old former governor with absolutely no political future to give their prime-time response,” Reed said in a statement. “They literally have no rising up-and-comer to elevate. Out-of-power, leaderless, and in the midst of a raging ideological civil war, 2017 is truly a sad time to be a Democrat.”

