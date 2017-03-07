Correspondent points to evidence of high level Deep State leak

by WorldTribune Staff, March 7, 2017

The chief intelligence correspondent for Fox News said only a select few had access to the information that contributed to the resignation of National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

In an appearance on the Tucker Carlson show on March 6, Catherine Herridge said: “…I think it is important for the people at home to know [that] some of the intelligence we talk about such as these transcripts between the former National Security Adviser, Mike Flynn, and the Russian ambassador, I know some people who have gone 30 years in the intelligence community and they will never see an NSA transcript. That’s because it’s so closely held. So this was information at the senior most levels of the intelligence community that was leaked for what I would say was partisan purposes… The fact that that was leaked to reporters, that’s a threshold we have not crossed before.”

What transpired in the case, she said, points to a high level Deep State leak.

“The claim that they (Obama administration) never interfered with with a federal investigation, I would argue is patently false because throughout the Clinton email campaign what we saw from Mr. Obama were multiple public statements where he seemed to put his hand on the scale of justice,” Herridge said.

