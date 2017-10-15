CDC reports D.C. teens have by far highest rates of Sexually Transmitted Diseases

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2017

Teens who reside in the nation’s capital have, by far, the highest rate of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Teens in Washington, D.C. report suffering from various STDs at a rate of over 55 cases per 1,000, according to a CDC report on adolescent and school health.

Data from the CDC shows that sexually transmitted diseases are most common among gay and bisexual males.

“Young gay and bisexual males have disproportionately high rates of HIV, syphilis, and other sexually transmitted diseases,” the CDC said.

Also, “adolescent lesbian and bisexual females are more likely to have ever been pregnant than their heterosexual peers.”

STDs from which America’s teens suffer include chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, herpes and trichomonas vaginalis. There’s also pelvic inflammatory disease, chancroid and human papillomavirus (more commonly known as HPV).

The CDC collected its most recent data in 2013.

The state with the lowest teen STD rate, Utah, has just over 10 cases of STDs for every 1,000 teens.

Other states with notably high reported STD rates among teens include Alabama (over 40 cases per 1,000), Louisiana (also over 40 cases per 1,000) and Mississippi (about 38 cases per 1,000).

