California regional intel center warns local officials to prepare for nuclear attack

by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2017

Southern California should have its nuclear attack response plans in place, the Los Angeles-area Joint Regional Intelligence Center said in a bulletin issued last month.

The bulletin, dated Aug. 16, was issued after North Korea’s July test of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some analysts said could reach the U.S. West Coast.

“North Korea’s propaganda videos feature ruins of San Francisco and Washington,” the bulletin says, according to a Sept. 25 report by Foreign Policy.

“[T]here will be no significant federal assistance at the scene for 24-72 hours following the attack,” the 16-page “Nuclear Attack Response Considerations” bulletin says.

The bulletin, which cited figures from the Rand Corp., says a nuclear blast at the Long Beach Port could cause more than $1 trillion in damage, including loss of life and destruction of homes and infrastructure.

It also warns of the possibly of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) disabling communications.

In a section on “radiation protection basics,” the bulletin instructs people on what to do during a nuclear attack. “Lie face down and place hands under the body to protect exposed skin,” it recommends. “Remain flat until the heat and shock waves have passed.”

The public will need to evacuate, the bulletin says, but with “limited understanding of radiation risks, they will experience high anxiety and may be non-compliant.”

There will also be public health risks of contamination spread by pets and through clothing, the bulletin says.

“The consequences of a nuclear attack in Southern California would be catastrophic,” the report says. “Nonetheless, government entities and first responders are expected to remain operational to preserve human life, maintain order, and aid in the recovery process.”

