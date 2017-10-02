Bowing to Chairman Xi? Facebook blocks dissident who exposed CCP corruption

by WorldTribune Staff, October 2, 2017

Xi Jinping has amassed immense power as China’s President, Chairman of the Central Military Commission and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party.

However billionaire dissident Guo Wengui claims on social media including YouTube from his new home in the United States that Xi has maintained his position by selectively prosecuting rampant corruption among party officials in China.

Guo has leveled his own charges implicating high level Chinese officials that are aligned with Xi. Some of Guo’s assertions of corruption in the CCP have been corroborated by The New York Times, the newspaper reported on Oct. 1 (‘Facebook Blocks Chinese Billionaire Who Tells Tales of Corruption’).

Therefore the late September decision by Facebook to block a profile and a page associated with Guo has come under scrutiny.

On a personal level, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being seen as possibly having yielded to the agenda of the ruling Chinese Communist Party and perhaps Chairman Xi himself.

Related: Chinese billionaire who exposed CCP corruption on social media seeks asylum in U.S., Sept. 12, 2017

According to an internal document produced by the National Security Council in Beijing, a government body composed of security and intelligence officials and CCP leaders, Guo poses a greater threat to China than the pro-democracy demonstrators who occupied Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Facebook claimed it blocked the content on pages associated with Guo because they included someone else’s personal identifiable information, which violates its terms of service, the New York Times reported on Oct. 1.

“We want people to feel free to share and connect on Facebook, as well as to feel safe, so we don’t allow people to publish the personal information of others without their consent,” Facebook spokeswoman Charlene Chian said. She declined to say who had complained.

Related: FBI investigating hack attack on law firm defending top target of Chinese regime, October 2, 2017

Last week, Chinese officials largely blocked the WhatsApp messaging app, which is owned by Facebook.

Guo, currently residing in New York, has applied for political asylum in the U.S.

In April, at Beijing’s request, Interpol issued a “red notice” seeking Guo’s arrest on corruption-related charges.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments