Bannon declares war on GOP establishment: ‘Total contempt for the forgotten man’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2017

Steve Bannon on Oct. 9 sent a message to Republican incumbent senators who are up for re-election in 2018: “We are coming after all of them and we’re going to win.”

In an appearance on Fox News’s Hannity, the Breitbart executive chairman and former White House chief adviser said he plans to challenge all GOP Senate incumbents in 2018 in the primary, except Sen. Ted Cruz.

“There is a new game in town” that will take on the Republican establishment which has “total contempt for the forgotten man,” Bannon said.

Bannon promised to “cut off the oxygen” to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and stop his fundraising for establishment candidates. Bannon said any candidate running for the Senate in 2018 that wants his support must oppose McConnell as the Republican Leader.

“Just voting is not good enough. You have to have a sense of urgency. Nobody is safe,” Bannon said.

Bannon also called on Sen. Bob Corker to resign immediately.

“Corker, McConnell that entire clique of – establishment globalist clique on Capitol Hill have to go,” Bannon said.

“They have total contempt for the base. That’s what you saw in Alabama. In Alabama when they came in with Luther Strange, with $32 million to destroy Judge Roy Moore you saw what the base thought of them. The base totally rejected him. These people have no respect for the working men and women in the United States. And I tell you what, Senator Corker is an absolute disgrace.”

Bannon continued: “There’s a basic agenda that President Trump rand on and won. He carried states that Republicans haven’t carried in living memory – Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania. This agenda works. The American people voted for it. It’s their responsibility.

“By the way, McConnell would not be Majority Leader unless Trump won in North Carolina and Missouri and Wisconsin – was able to carry those Senators across the finish line. It is incumbent upon them to back President Trump’s plan but you don’t see it.”

Bannon added that “To take your country back it’s not just going to happen in any one election.

“This is something you have to grind out day in and day out for the next 5-10-15-20 years. It took us a long time to get here. There’s no magic wand we can wave and drain the swamp, there’s no magic wand we can wave and blow up this establishment.

“I hate to tell people, you’re going to have to work but the grit, determination, and courage of the American working men and women, we’re going to win.”

