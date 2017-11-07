Anger issues on the Left? Rand Paul attacker cites ‘landscaping’ dispute, neighbors call him avowed socialist

by WorldTribune Staff, November 7, 2017

The man who attacked Sen. Rand Paul is an avowed liberal who had frequent dust-ups with neighbors over politics, reports said.

Rene Boucher, Paul’s next-door neighbor, claimed he attacked Paul over a landscaping dispute.

Boucher is a socialist who is “pretty much the opposite of Rand Paul in every way,” Jim Bullington, who knows both men well, told reporters.

Conservative critics cite the reluctance by the Mainstream Media to link the passions of political leftists or militant Islamists with their acts of violence or terrorism.

Paul’s injuries were far worse than initial reports indicated. He has lung contusions, or bruises, caused by the broken ribs, Doug Stafford, Paul’s chief of staff, said in a statement on Nov. 5.

The type of fractures the senator sustained can cause other significant medical problems, including internal bleeding and pneumonia, Stafford said.

“This type of injury is caused by high velocity severe force. It is not clear exactly how soon he will return to work, as the pain is considerable as is the difficulty in getting around, including flying,” Stafford said.

Police have charged Boucher, 59, with a misdemeanor count of assault. Authorities said on Oct. 6 they were considering raising the charge to a felony, given the severity of Paul’s injuries.

A Facebook account Boucher maintained before the attack contains numerous anti-Republican postings, including one stating “May Robert Mueller fry Trump’s gonads”.

Jeff Jones, a registered nurse who worked with Boucher at the Bowling Green Medical Center, described Paul’s attacker’s politics as “liberal.”

“He was active on social media and said some negative things about the Republican agenda,” Jones said of Boucher. “I think it was unfortunate that they lived so close together.”

Paul had staff privileges at the hospital where Boucher worked, so Paul and Boucher “must have worked together at some point,” David Ciochetty, a doctor with Interventional Pain Specialists in Bowling Green, told reporters.

Boucher’s attorney, Matthew Baker, insisted “The unfortunate occurrence of Nov. 3 has absolutely nothing to do with either’s politics or political agendas. It was a very regrettable dispute between two neighbors over a matter that most people would regard as trivial.”

