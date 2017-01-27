‘100 percent dead wrong’: Bannon prescribes humility for ‘humiliated’ media

by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2017

The elite media “should be embarrassed and humiliated” after its behavior during the presidential campaign and now should “keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while,” White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said.

“You’re the opposition party,” Bannon said during a Jan. 26 interview with The New York Times. “Not the Democratic Party.”

Bannon pointed to what he said was the disconnect of the major media from everyday Americans, noting that the media doesn’t “understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”

“The elite media got it dead wrong, 100 percent dead wrong,” Bannon said of the election, calling it “a humiliating defeat that they will never wash away, that will always be there.”

Bannon continued: “The mainstream media has not fired or terminated anyone associated with following our campaign. Look at the Twitter feeds of those people: they were outright activists of the Clinton campaign.” (He did not name specific reporters or editors.) “That’s why you have no power. You were humiliated.”

Asked by the Times whether he was concerned that White House spokesman Sean Spicer had lost credibility with the press after his debate over crowd sizes at the inaugural, Bannon had pointed response:

“Are you kidding me?” he said. “We think that’s a badge of honor. ‘Questioning his integrity’ — are you kidding me? The media has zero integrity, zero intelligence, and no hard work.”

