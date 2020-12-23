‘Yossi Cohen has been a nightmare for the Iranians’: Mossad chief helped reshape region

FPI / December 23, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week chose the next director of the Mossad spy agency, known only as “D”, to replace Yossi Cohen.

Cohen, who was appointed to the post in 2015 after serving as Netanyahu’s national security advisor and previously as Mossad deputy-chief, is revered in the Arab world and has been described by some as Iran’s “worst nightmare.”

Cohen’s Mossad has been linked to last month’s killing of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

He reportedly also oversaw the operation in 2018 in which Israel had acquired Iran’s secret nuclear archive in an astonishing nighttime raid on a facility near Teheran.

Cohen also reportedly accompanied Netanyahu on a visit to Saudi Arabia last month for secret talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – a meeting Riyadh denied ever took place.

Zvi Yehezkel, a commentator for Channel 13 on Middle East affairs, discussed the interest the Arab world has shown in the changing of the guard at Mossad.

“Yossi Cohen has become a legend in the Arab world. Iran’s leadership made so many attempts to uncover the identities of Mossad agents, and never succeeded. Under Cohen, the Mossad revealed Iran’s secrets,” Yehezkel said.

