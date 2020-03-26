Wuhan coronavirus provides China global ‘exercise’ in bio weapons defense

FPI / March 26, 2020

By Richard Fisher

There has been ample speculation about the Wuhan coronavirus that may have been first detected near the Chinese city of Wuhan in November 2019 but which has now become a global pandemic claiming over 14,000 lives.

It could have emerged from a high technology bioresearch laboratory like the new Wuhan Institute of Virology, which may contribute to China’s research for bioweapons.

This speculation cannot be confirmed because China will not allow neutral researchers to access suspect bio research sites.

There are however two known aspects: 1) the Wuhan coronavirus has provided China’s government with a massive exercise in national defense against bio weapons; and 2) China does have an active bioweapons program.

While many have asserted that the Wuhan coronavirus may not be an engineered bioweapon, its rapid global deadly effect provides an example of how such a virus could be modified to make a bioweapon that kills faster and more broadly, or one that is genetically targeted to attack an ethnic group.

While in 1952 and 1984 China signed respectively, the Geneva Protocol and the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), it is clear that China has an active bioweapon program that includes the development of bioweapons and is also preparing for defense against them.

