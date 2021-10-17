Wrong again, Dr. Fauci: More Covid cases than ever in highly-vaxxed UK, Israel, Singapore

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2021

U.S. covid czar Anthony Fauci said on June 3: “If you have a very high percentage of people vaccinated, you’re not going to see a substantial blip” as in a big uptick in covid infections.

Great Britain apparently didn’t get the memo.

In the UK, 86 percent of all residents over age 12 have received the Covid jab. On Oct. 15, there were 44,212 reported Covid cases. The seven day average at that point was over 40,000 new cases per day.

An Oct. 5 article in Nature noted that the “protective effect” of the vaccine against the Delta variant, “is relatively small, and dwindles alarmingly at three months after the receipt of the second shot.”

The assertion by Fauci and his followers that there would be no more “substantial blips” in areas with high vaccination rates has not held up.

The island nation of Singapore has fully vaccinated 82 percent of its population of 5.7 million. But Singapore has been reporting record high cases since late September, with more than 2,900 new infections on Oct. 1. Prior to this wave, the highest single-day total was 1,426 reported in April 2020.

Israel was one of the first nations to fully vaccinate a majority of its citizens. In August, it had one of the world’s highest daily infection rates — an average of nearly 7,500 confirmed cases a day. Nearly one in every 150 people in Israel as of Aug. 20 had the virus.

Flush Fake Media: Revive the American Free Press

Meanwhile, according to an Oct. 13 report by NTD news, more people in Taiwan have died from the Covid vaccination than from the Covid virus. The report said there were 865 deaths linked to the COVID vaccines, and 845 deaths linked to the virus.

86% of everyone over 12 in the UK is at least partially vaccinated, yet cases continue to rise and are well above where they were last year. I do not know if you could design a dumber, less scientifically justifiable policy than vaccine passports to “stop transmission” pic.twitter.com/zbRVleLSfU — IM (@ianmSC) October 16, 2021

Devolution of COVID vaccine efficacy. pic.twitter.com/Tlm3SAG0OT — Kelly Bee 🐝 (@ke11ybender) October 15, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief