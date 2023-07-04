WNBA’s Natasha Cloud says America, which made her a millionaire, is ‘trash’ and ‘racist’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 4, 2023

After spending 10 months in a Russian prison, WNBA star Brittney Griner arrived home and said she would no longer take a knee during the national anthem.

Griner’s newfound appreciation of the United States left a void for anti-American rhetoric in the women’s pro basketball circuit.

In stepped Natasha Cloud.

The Washington Wizards star, who has become a millionaire playing basketball thanks to the U.S. capitalist system, said in a series of tweets that America is “trash” and “racist.”

On Friday, Cloud tweeted that “Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.” She added that “Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate.”

Cloud was commenting on last week’s Supreme Court ruling that upheld the free speech and religious freedom of a Colorado Christian who refused to create a wedding website for a gay couple.

On her Instagram account, Cloud added that the U.S. was “moving backward” and added that America is a “f***ing joke.”

After social media users pointed out that Cloud was attacking the country that made her rich and well-known she doubled down on her hatred for the U.S. on Saturday, writing on social media: “I’m blessed to travel the world for my career. I’ve been in plenty of countries that I would have my human rights, healthcare, free/assisted schooling, don’t have to fear mass shootings or white supremacists, don’t have to be concerned about the highest maternal mortality rates.”

Cloud, who took the entire 2020 basketball season off to engage in Black Lives Matter activism, claimed that U.S. police engage in murders and blacks are put in jail only because of their race.

“Less police murders, no mass incarceration based on race, adequate minimum wage, rights to my body as a woman, I MEAN I CAN KEEP GOING,” she added.

“Cause these are things that America is capable of…and when I say trash this is what I’m referring to. We choose to allow politicians to line their pockets and spit false and hateful ideologies to pit us against each other,” Cloud wrote.

Cloud also attacked religious people and accused anyone criticizing her of being racist.

“Y’all tired of me saying your racist. IM TIRED OF YALL BEING RACIST. You don’t know me or my heart. But you still hate me immediately for the color of my skin, being gay, and being a woman. This is how some of y’all were raised and trained to think. ITS WRONG.”

