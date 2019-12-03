When all else fails, major media play the ‘cult’ card against Trump, supporters

by WorldTribune Staff, December 3, 2019

From Trump-Russia “collusion” to impeachment “bombshells”, the corporate media seems to be working in constant unison to bash the current occupant of the White House.

Their latest: If you support President Donald Trump you are a member of a “cult.”

“Certain members of the media need to get out more often. They are doing that thing again where they are all saying the exact same thing,” Becket Adams noted in a Dec. 2 op-ed for the Washington Examiner.

Adams noted that it was disgraced newsman Dan Rather who kicked off the latest major media trend.

On Nov. 17 during an appearance on CNN’s ironically named Reliable Sources, Rather said:

“Increasingly, President Trump’s support seems cultish. These cults, cults generally don’t end well. People will say it’s too much to say it’s a cult. I don’t think so.”

The lemmings instinctively soon followed.

Nov. 24: Reliable Sources hosted so-called mind control expert Steven Hassan to lend credibility to Rather’s “cult” characterization. “I define a destructive cult as an authoritarian pyramid structured group with someone at the top who claims to have total power and total wisdom that uses deception and control of behavior, information, thoughts, and emotions to make people loyal, and dependent, and obedient followers,” the supposed expert said in reference to “Trump’s organization and followership.”CNN host Brian Stelter asked with a straight face: “You say the president is using mind control. But how is it provable?”“We can start with the pathological lying,” Hassan said, “which is characteristic of destructive cult leaders saying things in a very confident way that have nothing to do with facts or truthfulness. … His use of fear-mongering, immigration is a horrible thing.”Stelter, still with a straight face, commented, “It is frightening to hear a cult expert say that you see all these signs right now today in American politics.”

Nov. 25: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch wondered aloud, “I don’t know what the spell Trump has over [the Right] — obviously, we talk a lot about a cult leader.”

Nov. 25: “It’s a cult of personality, and you can’t offend the president,” MSNBC’s Katy Tur said while explaining why more Republican lawmakers are not openly criticizing the president.

Nov. 26: The Los Angeles Times published an op-ed on Nov. 26 titled, “The cult of Trump faces the calm of Adam Schiff.”

Nov. 27: CNN published an op-ed claiming that “many formerly respectable politicians” have joined a “cult devoted to Trump’s conspiracy theories and self-serving claims,” adding further that Republicans “see survival in joining the cult that degrades the nation a little bit more every day.”

Nov. 30: MSNBC’s Joy Reid said that “it isn’t just a pejorative to say that it’s a cult” that supports the president. “There’s a lot of evidence that is a racial and religious cult of personality in which his base is solidly among the white evangelicals that almost worship him and say that he’s the chosen one of God.”

Adams concluded: “I am not saying you should buy a Christmas present for any of the commentators mentioned in the above. But I am saying that a thesaurus makes a great stocking stuffer.”

