‘We can’t wait any longer’: Arizona begins plugging gaps in border wall

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 15, 2022

Arizona, one of the southern border states that has been devastated by Team Biden’s open border policies, said it has begun to fill in gaps in the border wall using double-stacked shipping containers.

The stacked shipping containers, which reach about 22-feet high and will be linked together and welded shut, are being placed to plug gaps in the wall in Yuma, the state’s busiest crossing for illegal aliens. The existing border wall constructed during the Trump era is 30-feet high.

“Arizona has had enough,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a news release. ““We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of urgency on border security is a dereliction of duty. For the last two years, Arizona has made every attempt to work with Washington to address the crisis on our border.”

Joe Biden halted all border wall construction on Jan. 20, 2021.

“It shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall,” states Biden’s executive order which was issued shortly after he was installed in office.

A report by Senate Republicans issued in July 2021 states that the construction stoppage is costing U.S. taxpayers $3 million per day.

As illegals continued to pour across the border, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls declared an emergency in his city on Dec. 9, 2021.

During that influx, the local 911 dispatch center was tied up for hours with calls from illegal aliens asking for transport, food, and clothing, Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot told The Epoch Times.

Nicholls said Yuma — which has nearly 100,000 residents — doesn’t have the resources to handle the thousands of illegals crossing the border.

“The surge of migrants the federal government has allowed to trek over the border has the grave potential to greatly impact and strain our community,” Nicholls said on Aug. 12 in a press release. “Washington must send a clear message that this is not the way to immigrate to our country.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continues to insist that the “border is closed.”

