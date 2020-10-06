War: Silicon Valley censors ‘the Great One’ weeks before election

BREAKING . . .

Radio host Mark Levin, affectionately known as “The Great One,” says Facebook is censoring his content.

“Facebook has just sent us this message. It’s a clear effort at censorship,” Levin wrote on Monday morning.

“Every link I post is from a legitimate source,” Levin wrote on his Facebook page. “But because so many people are seeing what I’m posting and we’re within weeks of the election it’s clear that Facebook is trying to influence the election’s outcome. It’s also clear Facebook is pushing a leftwing agenda.”

