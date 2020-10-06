War: Silicon Valley censors ‘the Great One’ weeks before election

By on

BREAKING . . .

[Editor’s Note: We have added ‘Breaking‘ as a new feature because . . . Drudge has gone away.]

Radio host Mark Levin, affectionately known as “The Great One,” says Facebook is censoring his content.

“Facebook has just sent us this message. It’s a clear effort at censorship,” Levin wrote on Monday morning.

“Every link I post is from a legitimate source,” Levin wrote on his Facebook page. “But because so many people are seeing what I’m posting and we’re within weeks of the election it’s clear that Facebook is trying to influence the election’s outcome. It’s also clear Facebook is pushing a leftwing agenda.”

More

Related: Facebook ‘fact-checkers’ take aim at WorldTribune Covid story, Sept. 1, 2020

Related: Twitter suspends author of WorldTribune article on hydroxychloroquine, Sept. 24, 2020

War: Silicon Valley censors ‘the Great One’ weeks before election added by on
View all posts by World Tribune →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login