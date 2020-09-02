Voila, the solution! Mail-in debates

FUNNIES

Democrats have agreed to allow Biden to debate Trump, but they are proposing an exciting, new mail-in format where both candidates will mail their responses back and forth to each other.

“Mail-in debating is safe and secure, and it will give our candidate ample time to formulate a response, with some assistance, over several days,” said Nancy Pelosi. “It’s only fair.”

The mail-in debate would take place over several months. Candidates would hand-write letters back and forth and then eagerly await a response by their mailbox.

