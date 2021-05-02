Vail school board voted out after fleeing mask protest; New board ends mandate

by WorldTribune Staff, May 2, 2021

Hundreds of parents showed up to a Vail School Board meeting last week to demand the board make masks optional.

The board didn’t want to hear it so they walked out of the meeting before it even began. So the parents, under Robert’s Rules of Order, voted in a new school board.

Then, the new school board members voted to end the mask requirement in Vail Schools.

