Unreported poll: Americans believe as many died from Covid shots as died from virus

by WorldTribune Staff, April 4, 2023 Reality Check



A March 31 Rasmussen Reports poll that has been ignored by major media found that nearly as many Americans believe someone close to them died from side effects of the Covid injections as died from the virus itself.

Rasmussen’s national telephone and online survey found that 11% of American adults say a member of their household died from the virus. Ten percent say they believe a member of their household died due to side effects from the Covid jab.

“We here at Rasmussen Reports are not sensationalists and we don’t say this often, but this could be the biggest, most consequential poll we’ve ever run,” said Rasmussen’s head pollster Mark Mitchell.

The survey of 1,078 American Adults was conducted on March 27-29. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

The Rasmussen survey also found that 48% of Americans are less concerned about Covid than they were a year ago, compared to 20% who say they’re more concerned, while 31% say their concern about Covid has not changed much in the past year.

Steve Kirsch, founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundations, said it was “the most important poll” Rasmussen has “ever done and the results are devastating.”

“Why did the CDC never poll Americans as a ‘reality check’ to make sure they got it right?” Kirsch asked, adding “I’ve known the answer to that for a long time since I did polls of an unbiased audience long ago back on July 4, 2022. But of course nobody paid attention since I’m a ‘misinformation spreader.’ ”

Kirsch continued: “We were right. Nobody listened. The polls show that the one thing in this country that both Democrats and Republicans agree on is that the vaccines are as deadly as Covid. That’s stunning. … And why hasn’t the mainstream media ever commissioned their own poll to show us the truth? And how will the fact checkers explain this away?”

