Unreported: Nearly 4,000 people in Europe have died after adverse reactions to covid vaccines

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 28, 2021
When it comes to “following the science” during the covid pandemic, Big Tech and Big Media have ruled that only the “science” which fits the approved narrative will be propagated to the masses.
On vaccines, that narrative is that they are unquestionably safe and that good citizens will not even question getting stuck.
Some political, Big Tech and Big Media overlords are even pushing for so-called vaccine “passports,” saying there is no chance of returning to “normal” for those who don’t get the vaccine and provide proof of it.
So it is not surprising that Big Tech and Big Media have all but ignored news that 3,964 people in Europe have died from adverse reactions to covid vaccines. Another 162,610 have been injured.
These numbers come from a database maintained in Europe.
Here are the results from the database:
1) Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 2,540 deaths and 102,100 injuries to 13/03/2021
COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH (TOZINAMERAN)
7,604 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 15 deaths
4,636 Cardiac disorders incl. 276 deaths
22 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
2,683 Ear and labyrinth disorders
52 Endocrine disorders
2,941 Eye disorders incl. 2 deaths
23,074 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 125 deaths
72,072 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 957 deaths
102 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 12 deaths
1,928 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths
6,020 Infections and infestations incl. 275 deaths
2,198 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 32 deaths
4,565 Investigations incl. 111 deaths
1,567 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 49 deaths
37,365 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 22 deaths
55 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths
44,993 Nervous system disorders incl. 185 deaths
81 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 2 deaths
57 Product issues
3,742 Psychiatric disorders incl. 28 deaths
525 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 37 deaths
545 Reproductive system and breast disorders
8,788 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 294 deaths
10,808 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 18 deaths
229 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
69 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 4 deaths
4,820 Vascular disorders incl. 74 deaths
2) Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 973 deaths and 5,939 injuries to 13/03/2021
COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
330 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 9 deaths
501 Cardiac disorders incl. 96 deaths
1 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
116 Ear and labyrinth disorders
6 Endocrine disorders
181 Eye disorders incl. 2 deaths
1,283 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 40 deaths
4,198 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 393 deaths
21 Hepatobiliary disorders
219 Immune system disorders incl. 1 death
515 Infections and infestations incl. 57 deaths
236 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 16 deaths
411 Investigations incl. 36 deaths
165 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 18 deaths
1,727 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 23 deaths
12 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths
2,324 Nervous system disorders incl. 111 deaths
15 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
4 Product issues
271 Psychiatric disorders incl. 14 deaths
93 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 10 deaths
34 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
817 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 93 deaths
740 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 11 deaths
48 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
40 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 4 deaths
368 Vascular disorders incl. 32 deaths
3) Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222 (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 451 deaths and 54,571 injuries to 13/03/2021
COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
1,180 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 11 deaths
2,080 Cardiac disorders incl. 63 deaths
17 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
1,237 Ear and labyrinth disorders
41 Endocrine disorders
1,977 Eye disorders incl. 1 death
17,491 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 15 deaths
42,367 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 198 deaths
32 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 1 death
578 Immune system disorders
3,340 Infections and infestations incl. 46 deaths
853 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 2 deaths
2,384 Investigations incl. 3 deaths
2,676 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 5 deaths
22,858 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 4 deaths
19 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths
32,490 Nervous system disorders incl. 41 deaths
22 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
11 Product issues
3,105 Psychiatric disorders incl. 3 deaths
560 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 4 deaths
266 Reproductive system and breast disorders
4,293 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 33 deaths
6,815 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 2 deaths
99 Social circumstances incl. 2 deaths
138 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 4 deaths
1,656 Vascular disorders incl. 11 deaths
