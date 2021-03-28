Unreported: Nearly 4,000 people in Europe have died after adverse reactions to covid vaccines

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 28, 2021

When it comes to “following the science” during the covid pandemic, Big Tech and Big Media have ruled that only the “science” which fits the approved narrative will be propagated to the masses.

On vaccines, that narrative is that they are unquestionably safe and that good citizens will not even question getting stuck.

Some political, Big Tech and Big Media overlords are even pushing for so-called vaccine “passports,” saying there is no chance of returning to “normal” for those who don’t get the vaccine and provide proof of it.

So it is not surprising that Big Tech and Big Media have all but ignored news that 3,964 people in Europe have died from adverse reactions to covid vaccines. Another 162,610 have been injured.

These numbers come from a database maintained in Europe.

Here are the results from the database:

1) Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 2,540 deaths and 102,100 injuries to 13/03/2021

COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH (TOZINAMERAN)

7,604 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 15 deaths

4,636 Cardiac disorders incl. 276 deaths

22 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

2,683 Ear and labyrinth disorders

52 Endocrine disorders

2,941 Eye disorders incl. 2 deaths

23,074 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 125 deaths

72,072 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 957 deaths

102 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 12 deaths

1,928 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths

6,020 Infections and infestations incl. 275 deaths

2,198 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 32 deaths

4,565 Investigations incl. 111 deaths

1,567 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 49 deaths

37,365 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 22 deaths

55 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths

44,993 Nervous system disorders incl. 185 deaths

81 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 2 deaths

57 Product issues

3,742 Psychiatric disorders incl. 28 deaths

525 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 37 deaths

545 Reproductive system and breast disorders

8,788 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 294 deaths

10,808 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 18 deaths

229 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

69 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 4 deaths

4,820 Vascular disorders incl. 74 deaths

2) Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 973 deaths and 5,939 injuries to 13/03/2021

COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)

330 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 9 deaths

501 Cardiac disorders incl. 96 deaths

1 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

116 Ear and labyrinth disorders

6 Endocrine disorders

181 Eye disorders incl. 2 deaths

1,283 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 40 deaths

4,198 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 393 deaths

21 Hepatobiliary disorders

219 Immune system disorders incl. 1 death

515 Infections and infestations incl. 57 deaths

236 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 16 deaths

411 Investigations incl. 36 deaths

165 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 18 deaths

1,727 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 23 deaths

12 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths

2,324 Nervous system disorders incl. 111 deaths

15 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

4 Product issues

271 Psychiatric disorders incl. 14 deaths

93 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 10 deaths

34 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death

817 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 93 deaths

740 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 11 deaths

48 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths

40 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 4 deaths

368 Vascular disorders incl. 32 deaths

3) Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222 (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 451 deaths and 54,571 injuries to 13/03/2021

COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)

1,180 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 11 deaths

2,080 Cardiac disorders incl. 63 deaths

17 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

1,237 Ear and labyrinth disorders

41 Endocrine disorders

1,977 Eye disorders incl. 1 death

17,491 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 15 deaths

42,367 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 198 deaths

32 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 1 death

578 Immune system disorders

3,340 Infections and infestations incl. 46 deaths

853 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 2 deaths

2,384 Investigations incl. 3 deaths

2,676 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 5 deaths

22,858 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 4 deaths

19 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths

32,490 Nervous system disorders incl. 41 deaths

22 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

11 Product issues

3,105 Psychiatric disorders incl. 3 deaths

560 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 4 deaths

266 Reproductive system and breast disorders

4,293 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 33 deaths

6,815 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 2 deaths

99 Social circumstances incl. 2 deaths

138 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 4 deaths

1,656 Vascular disorders incl. 11 deaths

