Unfair and unbalanced: Check out headline list at Washington Post’s Opinion section

by WorldTribune Staff, October 18, 2018
Are opinion columnists at owner Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post required to publish anti-Trump diatribes according to a quota system?
In a blog post for the Washington Free Beacon, Andrew Stiles on Oct. 18 provided a headline list by columnists since July 2018:
Eugene Robinson (Columnist focusing on politics and culture)
- Our planet is in crisis. We don’t have time for Trump’s foolishness.
- Trump’s rally rhetoric is going to get somebody killed
- The world is burning, and the Trump administration wants to make it worse
Dana Milbank (Op-ed columnist covering national politics)
- Trump’s utter amorality has been exposed
- Trump goes on a bender
- The Trump albatross
EJ Dionne Jr. (Columnist covering national politics)
- The path to autocracy is all too familiar
- Trump is working with the trolls
- Trump lies. And lies. And lies.
Catherine Rampell (Columnist covering economics, public policy, politics and culture)
- Trump could play Scrooge this holiday season
- Some other resonances between Trump and Al Capone
- Three reasons Trump’s new immigration rule should make your blood boil
Karen Tumulty (Columnist covering national politics)
- Trump’s America is a bully, not a beacon
- Trump spreads racism with a fighter pilot’s precision
- Trump’s worst moment since Charlottesville
David Ignatius (Columnist covering foreign affairs)
- Trump sees enemies everywhere. He should look in the mirror.
- What a baby
- Trump just took us another step closer to the abyss
Jonathan Capehart (Opinion writer focusing on the intersection of social and cultural issues and politics)
- I used to be afraid to call Trump a mob boss. Not anymore.
- Yes, Donald Trump, you are a ‘racist’
Helaine Olen (Opinion writer focusing on politics, economics and American life)
- Donald Trump’s grotesque fraud
- Brett Kavanaugh’s lies are part of the Republican ecosystem
Greg Sargent (Opinion writer covering national politics)
- Why is the mob angry? Because Trump is ripping us apart with bigotry and hatred
- Trump’s corruption is staining everything. Now it’s about to stain the Supreme Court.
- Trump’s authoritarian musings are now seen as routine
Paul Waldman (Opinion writer covering politics)
- Trump has deeply damaged America’s global image. How much does it matter?
- President Trump brings mafia ethics to the GOP
- Trump is in trouble, so he’s reaching for his ace in the hole: hate
The Free Beacon’s Stiles noted that “the average Washington Post reader is unlikely to (un-ironically) own a MAGA hat. Maybe this is what customers demand. After all, the Daily Show thrived by placating a certain liberal subset’s lust for affirmation of their moral superiority, especially during the Bush administration. People enjoy content that validates their worldview.”
