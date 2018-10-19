Unfair and unbalanced: Check out headline list at Washington Post’s Opinion section

by WorldTribune Staff, October 18, 2018

Are opinion columnists at owner Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post required to publish anti-Trump diatribes according to a quota system?

In a blog post for the Washington Free Beacon, Andrew Stiles on Oct. 18 provided a headline list by columnists since July 2018:

Eugene Robinson (Columnist focusing on politics and culture)

Our planet is in crisis. We don’t have time for Trump’s foolishness.

Trump’s rally rhetoric is going to get somebody killed

The world is burning, and the Trump administration wants to make it worse

Dana Milbank (Op-ed columnist covering national politics)

Trump’s utter amorality has been exposed

Trump goes on a bender

The Trump albatross

EJ Dionne Jr. (Columnist covering national politics)

The path to autocracy is all too familiar

Trump is working with the trolls

Trump lies. And lies. And lies.

Catherine Rampell (Columnist covering economics, public policy, politics and culture)

Trump could play Scrooge this holiday season

Some other resonances between Trump and Al Capone

Three reasons Trump’s new immigration rule should make your blood boil

Karen Tumulty (Columnist covering national politics)

Trump’s America is a bully, not a beacon

Trump spreads racism with a fighter pilot’s precision

Trump’s worst moment since Charlottesville

David Ignatius (Columnist covering foreign affairs)

Trump sees enemies everywhere. He should look in the mirror.

What a baby

Trump just took us another step closer to the abyss

Jonathan Capehart (Opinion writer focusing on the intersection of social and cultural issues and politics)

I used to be afraid to call Trump a mob boss. Not anymore.

Yes, Donald Trump, you are a ‘racist’

Helaine Olen (Opinion writer focusing on politics, economics and American life)

Donald Trump’s grotesque fraud

Brett Kavanaugh’s lies are part of the Republican ecosystem

Greg Sargent (Opinion writer covering national politics)

Why is the mob angry? Because Trump is ripping us apart with bigotry and hatred

Trump’s corruption is staining everything. Now it’s about to stain the Supreme Court.

Trump’s authoritarian musings are now seen as routine

Paul Waldman (Opinion writer covering politics)

Trump has deeply damaged America’s global image. How much does it matter?

President Trump brings mafia ethics to the GOP

Trump is in trouble, so he’s reaching for his ace in the hole: hate

The Free Beacon’s Stiles noted that “the average Washington Post reader is unlikely to (un-ironically) own a MAGA hat. Maybe this is what customers demand. After all, the Daily Show thrived by placating a certain liberal subset’s lust for affirmation of their moral superiority, especially during the Bush administration. People enjoy content that validates their worldview.”

