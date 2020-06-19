Under-reported: Outpouring of Trump love in Florida on his birthday

by WorldTribune Staff, June 19, 2020

If it had been a caravan of illegal immigrants loaded on boats and headed for the shores of Florida, the major media would have been all over it.

Indeed, there were large flotillas in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the Keys, Tampa, Pensacola and Jacksonville on Sunday. But it didn’t qualify as especially newsworthy for the corporate media.

Why?

Because the flotillas were composed of supporters of President Donald Trump, who were honoring the president on his birthday.

There were also parades and other events on Sunday throughout Trump’s adopted home state.

In Palm Beach County — home of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort — caravans of trucks, motorcycles and boats rode along highways and the intercoastal waterway at various times in the morning.

In the Villages, a huge retirement community northwest of Orlando, Trump supporters held a golf-cart parade in honor of the president on his 74th birthday.

On Saturday, the president addressed graduates at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, noting that his birthday coincided with the 245th anniversary of the U.S. Army’s founding.

“Unrelated, going to be my birthday also,” Trump said. “I don’t know if that happened by accident. Did that happen by accident, please? But it’s a great day because of that Army birthday.”

