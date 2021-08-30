Twitter serves as mouthpiece for new Taliban rulers’ propaganda

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 30, 2021

In a video from Afghanistan uploaded to Twitter on Sunday, a TV presenter talks about the collapse of the Afghan government and said people should not be afraid of the Taliban rulers of the new Islamic Emirate. While he speaks, armed Taliban soldiers lurk behind the presenter.

This is the kinder, gentler Taliban that U.S. leftists have been gushing about.

Afghanistan TV – surreal This is what a political debate now looks like on Afghan TV, Taliban foot soldiers watching over the host. The presenter talks about the collapse of the Ghani govt & says the Islamic Emirate says the Afghan people should not to be afraid #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/oEverVgLOE — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 29, 2021

The U.S. weaponry and equipment left behind by Team Biden made the Taliban the best-armed terror group in history and now Twitter has handed the terror organization a global platform.

In a post to Telegram, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn noted:

“Twitter bans many strong conservative truth telling voices and allows this total unadulterated propaganda!!! Look at the thugs standing around this guy. This is a metaphor for our own U.S. Media and the lies they spread about everything (they should seriously reconsider the positions they are taking). They are owned and puppet-speak whatever their masters tell them. God Help Us All!!!

“PS., get off twitter ASAP! Leave them in the dustbin of history.”

As the Taliban swept to power, Twitter announced that the terror group’s spokesmen will be able to maintain accounts the social media platform as long as they abide by the terms of service and do not use their tweets to advocate violence.

Critics noted that Twitter glossed over the fact that advocating violence, particularly against women and girls and all others who violate their strict adherence to Sharia, is essentially in the Taliban’s charter.

Among the Taliban spokesmen who have accounts on Twitter are Suhail Shaheen with 360,000 followers, Zabihullah Mujahid with 318,000 followers, Dr. M. Naeem with 213,000 followers and Qari Yousaf Ahmadi with 65,000 followers.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn noted: “Why on God’s green Earth does the Taliban spokesman have an active Twitter account but not the former President of the United States? Who’s [sic] side is the AMERICA BASED Big-Tech companies on?”

New York Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney noted: “My account is search-banned and I have Congressional colleagues who are regularly suspended from the service. Something is very wrong here.”

Former President Donald Trump, who remains banned from Twitter as Taliban terrorists freely use the platform, released a statement on Aug. 30, saying: “Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost. If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal Military force and get it, or at least bomb the hell out of it. Nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible!”

