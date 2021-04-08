Trump slams Arkansas governor as ‘RINO’ over puberty blockers for minors

BREAKING . . .

Former President Donald J Trump released a statement on Thursday calling Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AK) a “RINO” and a “lightweight” because of his use of veto power to block a bill that would have made controversial “treatments” for trans children illegal.

“Asa Hutchinson, the lightweight RINO governor of Arkansas, just vetoed a bill that banned the chemical castration of children. “Bye-bye Asa,” that’s the end of him! Fortunately for the Great State of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders will do a fantasic job as your next Governor.”

Trump was referring to Arkansas’s HB-1570, a bill which would have made it a misdemeanor for people to give drugs such as puberty blockers to minors, or perform surgical procedures on them to permanently alter them from a gender-assignment standpoint.

On Tuesday, the Arkansas State House voted to overturn Gov. Hutchinson’s veto, re-tracking the bill to become the law of the land in the state of Arkansas.

