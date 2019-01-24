Trump moves during shutdown to fill one third of all court vacancies

by WorldTribune Staff, January 24, 2019

President Donald Trump on Jan. 23 nominated enough judges to fill one-third of all federal court vacancies.

Acting to bolster the conservative credentials of the federal courts, Trump renominated 51 judges who were not confirmed by the last Congress.

Of the nominees, 37 were to district courts, nine to circuit courts, two each to the International Trade and Federal Claims courts, and one to the Military Commission Review.

One, Naomi Rao, was nominated to fill the opening left when federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said his panel would move to “confirm as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Trump is already on a historic pace when it comes to filling court vacancies, with 30 of his nominees seated on the United States courts of appeals and 53 judges for the United States district courts.

“I truly appreciate the prompt attention President Trump and his White House team have shown to judicial nominations,” Graham said. “I also appreciate the list of 51 impressive judicial nominations to fulfill the Senate’s constitutional role in advice and consent.”

The list of nominees:

Rossie David Alston, Jr., of Virginia, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia, vice Gerald Bruce Lee, retired.

Roy Kalman Altman, of Florida, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of Florida, vice Joan A. Lenard, retired.

Raul M. Arias-Marxuach, of Puerto Rico, to be United States District Judge for the District of Puerto Rico, vice Jose Antonio Fuste, retired.

Bridget S. Bade, of Arizona, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Ninth Circuit, vice Barry G. Silverman, retired.

M. Miller Baker, of Louisiana, to be a Judge of the United States Court of International Trade, vice Donald C. Pogue, retired.

Thomas P. Barber, of Florida, to be United States District Judge for the Middle District of Florida, vice James D. Whittemore, retired.

Pamela A. Barker, of Ohio, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Ohio, vice Donald C. Nugent, retired.

J. Campbell Barker, of Texas, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Texas, vice Leonard E. Davis, retired.

Kenneth D. Bell, of North Carolina, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of North Carolina, vice Richard L. Voorhees, retired.

Wendy Williams Berger, of Florida, to be United States District Judge for the Middle District of Florida, vice John E. Steele, retired.

Joseph F. Bianco, of New York, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Second Circuit, vice Reena Raggi, retired.

Jean-Paul Boulee, of Georgia, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia, vice William S. Duffey Jr., retired.

Holly A. Brady, of Indiana, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Indiana, vice Joseph S. Van Bokkelen, retired.

Andrew Lynn Brasher, of Alabama, to be United States District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama, vice Mark E. Fuller, resigned.

Brian C. Buescher, of Nebraska, to be United States District Judge for the District of Nebraska, vice Laurie Smith Camp, retired.

James David Cain, Jr., of Louisiana, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Louisiana, vice Patricia Head Minaldi, retired.

Stephen R. Clark, Sr., of Missouri, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri, vice Carol E. Jackson, retired.

Clifton L. Corker, of Tennessee, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee, vice J. Ronnie Greer, retired.

Daniel Desmond Domenico, of Colorado, to be United States District Judge for the District of Colorado, vice Robert E. Blackburn, retired.

Philip M. Halpern, of New York, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York, vice P. Kevin Castel, retired.

Richard A. Hertling, of Maryland, to be a Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims for a term of fifteen years, vice George W. Miller, deceased.

Ryan T. Holte, of Ohio, to be a Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims for a term of fifteen years, vice Nancy B. Firestone, term expired.

Karin J. Immergut, of Oregon, to be United States District Judge for the District of Oregon, vice Anna J. Brown, retired.

Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, of Texas, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Texas, vice Mary Lou Robinson, retired.

Damon Ray Leichty, of Indiana, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Indiana, vice Robert L. Miller Jr., retired.

Thomas Marcelle, of New York, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of New York, vice Gary L. Sharpe, retired.

Paul B. Matey, of New Jersey, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Third Circuit, vice Julio M. Fuentes, retired.

Corey Landon Maze, of Alabama, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama, vice Virginia Emerson Hopkins, retired.

Matthew Walden McFarland, of Ohio, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of Ohio, vice Thomas M. Rose, retired.

Eric D. Miller, of Washington, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Ninth Circuit, vice Richard C. Tallman, retired.

David Steven Morales, of Texas, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of Texas, vice Janis Graham Jack, retired.

Sarah Daggett Morrison, of Ohio, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of Ohio, vice Gregory L. Frost, retired.

Eric E. Murphy, of Ohio, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Sixth Circuit, vice Alice M. Batchelder, retired.

Carl J. Nichols, of the District of Columbia, to be United States District Judge for the District of Columbia, vice Richard W. Roberts, retired.

Howard C. Nielson, Jr., of Utah, to be United States District Judge for the District of Utah, vice Brian Theadore Stewart, retired.

Michael H. Park, of New York, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Second Circuit, vice Gerard E. Lynch, retired.

J. Nicholas Ranjan, of Pennsylvania, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Pennsylvania, vice Kim R. Gibson, retired.

Neomi J. Rao, of the District of Columbia, to be United States Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, vice Brett M. Kavanaugh, elevated.

Chad A. Readler, of Ohio, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Sixth Circuit, vice Deborah L. Cook, retiring.

Timothy M. Reif, of the District of Columbia, to be a Judge of the United States Court of International Trade, vice Richard K. Eaton, retired.

Rodolfo Armando Ruiz II, of Florida, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of Florida, vice William J. Zloch, retired.

Allison Jones Rushing, of North Carolina, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Fourth Circuit, vice Allyson K. Duncan, retiring.

Lisa M. Schenck, of Virginia, to be a Judge of the United States Court of Military Commission Review. (New Position)

Rodney Smith, of Florida, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of Florida, vice Robin S. Rosenbaum, elevated.

Michael J. Truncale, of Texas, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Texas, vice Ronald H. Clark, retired.

Wendy Vitter, of Louisiana, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Louisiana, vice Helen G. Berrigan, retired.

T. Kent Wetherell, II, of Florida, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Florida, vice John Richard Smoak, retired.

Allen Cothrel Winsor, of Florida, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Florida, vice Robert L. Hinkle, retired.

Joshua Wolson, of Pennsylvania, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, vice James Knoll Gardner, retired.

Patrick R. Wyrick, of Oklahoma, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma, vice David L. Russell, retired.

John Milton Younge, of Pennsylvania, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, vice Mary A. McLaughlin, retired.

