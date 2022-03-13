Trump at SC rally shames SC RINOs by name

by WorldTribune Staff, March 13, 2022

Before the America First movement can “defeat the Democrats, socialists, and communists at the ballot box” in this year’s midterm elections, former President Donald Trump said “we first have to defeat the RINOs and grandstanders in the primaries.”

“In many ways they’re as bad as the Democrats and sometimes worse,” Trump told a jam-packed, raucous rally on a freezing Saturday night in Florence, South Carolina.

Trump took direct aim at South Carolina’s RINOs.

“Unfortunately for the patriots of South Carolina, you currently have two atrocious RINOS. They’re bad people in the House who went to Washington, sold you out, and partnered with the Democrats to stab the Republican Party and, frankly, to stab our country in the back,” Trump said.

Trump then called out the RINOs he was referring to.

“Right here in the 7th District,” Trump said. “Tom Rice is a disaster. He’s respected by no one. He’s laughed at in Washington.”

Trump also noted that Rice, who voted to impeach Trump, had been recently censured by the South Carolina Republican Party.

“He voted for the Unselect Committee of highly partisan politicians that are running this horrible witch hunt in Washington. It’s a witch hunt like nobody’s ever seen before.”

Trump cited Rice as saying that “I didn’t know when I voted to impeach President Trump I was committing political suicide.” Trump added: “Hopefully that will be true.”

Trump than called out the “horrendous RINO” in South Carolina’s District 1, “Crazy Nancy Mace.”

“Two years ago, she begged for my endorsement … she pledged to be America First all the way. Instead, the first thing Nancy Mace did when she got to Washington was start attacking Republicans and hold a fundraiser for wacky Liz Cheney.”

Cheney, Trump added, is now “polling at 12 percent in the great state of Wyoming.”

“Together we are standing up against some of the most sinister forces, entrenched interest and vicious opponents our people have ever seen. No matter how big or powerful these corrupt radicals may be,” Trump added, “you must never forget this nation does not belong to them, this nation belongs to you.”

Why WorldTribune? . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief