Trey Gowdy: Bolton will save us from ‘existential threat to our republic’ — for $29.95

by WorldTribune Staff, June 18, 2020

When it came to President Donald Trump’s fitness, or lack thereof, for office, John Bolton had several chances to be heard, but declined. But, when it came to pad his bank account, Bolton suddenly found his voice, former Rep. Trey Gowdy noted on June 17.

Gowdy was reacting to Bolton’s allegations in his upcoming book regarding Trump’s fitness for office by posing a question to the former national security adviser: “If you really think he’s unfit to be the leader of the free world, why didn’t you say anything?”

“John Bolton’s argument now is that Trump is unfit for office and should be removed, that he’s committed high crimes and misdemeanors,” Gowdy explained on “The Story” with host Martha MacCallum.

“Now, he had a chance to go before the House, he didn’t do it. He had a chance to go before the Senate, he didn’t do it. He had a chance to come on your or some other host’s show and answer tough questions,” Gowdy said.

“But no, for $29.95, he’s going to save you from this existential threat to our republic.”

In his upcoming book, “The Room Where it Happened”, Bolton alleges that Trump regularly gave “personal favors to dictators he liked,” and asked Chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping to help him in the 2020 election, according to excerpts obtained and published by several media outlets.

“I think people are smart enough to know if you really think he’s unfit to be the leader of the free world, why didn’t you say anything?” Gowdy said. “Why do I have to buy your book to get that?”

Gowdy added: “He ain’t being cross-examined, he’s sitting in his pajamas pecking away on his iPad. The power of cross-examination is you actually have to withstand the cauldron, withstand the heat of being questioned on it. Anybody can write a book and make assertions. Can you answer questions under cross-examination from the House or the Senate? Apparently he couldn’t.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media