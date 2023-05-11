Trans activists: Autistic people ‘drawing’ their gender should be accepted as consent to transition

by WorldTribune Staff, May 11, 2023

Transgender activists are taking grooming to the next level, critics say, by pushing for individuals with autism and other non-verbal afflictions to be allowed to consent to gender transitioning by “drawing” their preferred gender.

A discussion at the 2023 Transgender Health Summit in San Francisco this past weekend suggested that severely autistic, non-verbal patients can communicate their desire to “transition” by simply drawing their gender, reports say.

“They were talking about ways nonverbal ASD patients could be approved for transition, a patient’s drawing being submitted in lieu of written assessment being one,” Aaron Terrell, who said he listened to audio from the summit, tweeted.

The summit speakers also discussed how “children, severely autistic, nonverbal, children,” could submit the drawings, “often against the parents wishes. Much of the ASD portion was about re-interpreting nonverbal behaviors to insist they’re indicative of gender dysphoria, to the parents who are insisting otherwise,” Terrell added.

Revolver News reported that one of the speakers at the summit, Dan Karasic, authored the mental health chapter of “World Professional Association for Transgender Health SOC8.”

“Imagine if they weren’t skilled at drawing and accidentally depicted the wrong gender. These disturbing and insane comments have raised concerns from many people who argue that non-verbal individuals with autism may not have the capacity to fully understand or consent to such a life-destroying decision,” Revolver News noted, adding that what was being suggested at the summit “is the very definition of ‘grooming.’ ”

Revolver News said it was also informed that, in another session at the summit, one speaker said that limiting access to gender care on the basis of “intellectual disability” is discriminatory.

“The Left is so determined to create an army of gender-confused soldiers, that they’re stooping to disturbing and inhumane levels to achieve it,” Revolver News said. “They have now crossed a line and are engaging in medical experimentation on individuals with mental challenges. If the radical trans activists are advocating for such degeneracy, then it’s not surprising that they are also targeting vulnerable children. Does this really come as a surprise? It shouldn’t.”

At the trans health conference this past weekend, Dan Karasic, lead author of the mental health chapter of @wpath SOC8 said severely autistic, non-verbal patients can communicate their need to transition by “drawing their gender”, & this should be accepted as a form of consent. — Aaron Terrell (@elegationvain) May 9, 2023

Dan Karasic, MD, is a gender psychiatrist. Look at the wording on his Facebook post announcing the garbage “regret” study. It strains credulity that Karasic wouldn’t see how incorrect this take is . pic.twitter.com/nCvQtWB15Y — 4thWaveNow (@4th_WaveNow) February 25, 2023

